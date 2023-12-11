Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX)’s stock price has increased by 11.81 compared to its previous closing price of 44.63. However, the company has seen a 19.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Artis Real Est In Tr (OTC:ARESF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Heather Nikkel – IR Samir Manji – President and CEO Jaclyn Koenig – CFO Kim Riley – COO Conference Call Participants Fred Blondeau – Laurentian Bank Jonathan Kelcher – TD Cowen Jimmy Shan – RBC Mario Saric – Scotiabank Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Right Now?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) by analysts is $53.17, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for AX is 52.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.76% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AX was 848.16K shares.

AX’s Market Performance

The stock of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has seen a 19.55% increase in the past week, with a 33.00% rise in the past month, and a 15.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for AX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.78% for AX’s stock, with a 24.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AX Trading at 31.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +35.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +19.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.01. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw 30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Micheletti Andrew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Sep 14. After this action, Micheletti Andrew J now owns 513,083 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $213,100 using the latest closing price.

Garrabrants Gregory, the President and CEO of Axos Financial Inc., sale 48,356 shares at $45.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Garrabrants Gregory is holding 1,387,623 shares at $2,205,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +24.04. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return is now at value 18.02, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.22. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.