Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has decreased by -0.41 when compared to last closing price of 63.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that AstraZeneca is shelling out hundreds of millions to position itself to benefit from AI. Its competitors are following suit as the drug industry climbs onto the AI bandwagon.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZN is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZN is $82.65, which is $19.4 above the current price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on December 11, 2023 was 5.52M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN stock saw a decrease of -2.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for AZN’s stock, with a -8.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.91. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.