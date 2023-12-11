Assessing the Risk and Potential of Prologis Inc’s (PLD) Stock

In the past week, PLD stock has gone up by 1.34%, with a monthly gain of 14.00% and a quarterly plunge of -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Prologis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.87% for PLD’s stock, with a 0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is 38.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLD is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prologis Inc (PLD) is $133.33, which is $13.48 above the current market price. The public float for PLD is 919.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On December 11, 2023, PLD’s average trading volume was 3.36M shares.

PLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has jumped by 0.76 compared to previous close of 118.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $125 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLD Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.97. In addition, Prologis Inc saw 6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from FOTIADES GEORGE L, who sale 10,711 shares at the price of $123.98 back on Aug 01. After this action, FOTIADES GEORGE L now owns 0 shares of Prologis Inc, valued at $1,327,908 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.62 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc stands at +56.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.14. Equity return is now at value 6.78, with 3.94 for asset returns.

Based on Prologis Inc (PLD), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prologis Inc (PLD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.