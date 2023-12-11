Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.56 in relation to its previous close of 11.68. However, the company has experienced a 17.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Invest in stocks such as Freshpet (FRPT), American Public Education (APEI), Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Cerence (CRNC) and Pinterest (PINS) for superb earnings acceleration.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $20.44, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 67.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% of that float. On December 11, 2023, ASPN’s average trading volume was 945.47K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stock saw an increase of 17.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.33% and a quarterly increase of 106.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.85% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of 68.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at 44.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +47.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Landes Gregg, who sale 155 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Nov 20. After this action, Landes Gregg now owns 126,393 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $1,707 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 7,541 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 134,260 shares at $49,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.06. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.