Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has gone up by 9.87% for the week, with a 36.20% rise in the past month and a 10.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.80% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.31% for ARDX’s stock, with a 31.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by analysts is $9.58, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 222.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.11% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ARDX was 6.39M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-05 that Penny stocks, defined as those trading under $5 per share, offer unique opportunities. With low prices and the potential for high percentage returns, it’s understandable why penny stocks attract interest from new traders.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 30.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +46.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 83.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 329,271 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $105,476 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc, sale 10,272 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 349,271 shares at $51,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.