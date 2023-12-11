Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Stock Experiences 29.17% Monthly Change

In the past week, ACHR stock has gone up by 6.83%, with a monthly gain of 29.17% and a quarterly plunge of -3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Archer Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.99% for ACHR’s stock, with a 54.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACHR is also noteworthy at 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACHR is $9.36, which is $2.63 above than the current price. The public float for ACHR is 168.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on December 11, 2023 was 5.69M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.68 in comparison to its previous close of 6.25, however, the company has experienced a 6.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Flying cars may soon become a reality. In the past few years, many companies have embarked on one mission: to create the world’s first fully functional flying car.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +27.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc saw 259.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from MISSAN ANDY, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Nov 17. After this action, MISSAN ANDY now owns 281,562 shares of Archer Aviation Inc, valued at $79,875 using the latest closing price.

Stellantis N.V., the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc, purchase 12,313,234 shares at $5.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Stellantis N.V. is holding 31,048,137 shares at $69,999,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -96.39, with -75.47 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.