Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) has surged by 11.89 when compared to previous closing price of 17.66, but the company has seen a 20.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that After briefly dipping below $7 in late October, shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. have rallied by approximately 100% this month so far. With leading AI player and key customer Microsoft Corporation trading at new all-time highs, shares of Applied Optoelectronics are back in the spotlight again. Earlier this month, AOI reported third quarter results and provided fourth quarter guidance largely in line with consensus expectations. However, this was below my projections for a beat-and-raise quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAOI is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAOI is $16.75, which is -$3.01 below than the current price. The public float for AAOI is 32.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.24% of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on December 11, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has seen a 20.12% increase in the past week, with a 100.61% rise in the past month, and a 69.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.17% for AAOI’s stock, with a 181.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 87.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +102.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +20.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +550.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.30. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw 945.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Sep 14. After this action, Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) now owns 1,252,471 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $146,901 using the latest closing price.

Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), the President and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, purchase 5,964 shares at $12.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) is holding 1,237,471 shares at $74,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -33.13, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.