Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Stock Experiences 5.29% Monthly Change

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen a -1.03% decrease in the past week, with a 5.29% gain in the past month, and a -9.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for NLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for NLY’s stock, with a -3.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is $17.78, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for NLY is 498.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on December 11, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) has jumped by 1.44 compared to previous close of 18.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that One of our investments finally rallied into our neutral range. Shares were a strong buy frequently in the last several months. One position resulted in a 26.7% return. We’re highlighting an alternative share with a better risk/reward profile. I also closed out one of my preferred share positions, resulting in a 21% return for about six months.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.04 back on Nov 06. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 545,259 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc, valued at $852,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -19.86, with -2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.