Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANIX is $12.00, which is $7.92 above the current price. The public float for ANIX is 29.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANIX on December 11, 2023 was 92.86K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ANIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) has surged by 13.33 when compared to previous closing price of 3.60, but the company has seen a 24.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that – Data to be released at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, following presentation at 2023 SABCS – – Conference call to commence at 6:30 p.m.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX’s stock has risen by 24.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.16% and a quarterly rise of 21.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for Anixa Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.77% for ANIX’s stock, with a 11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on December 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANIX Trading at 27.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.04%, as shares surge +41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +24.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc saw -4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from KUMAR AMIT, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Jul 31. After this action, KUMAR AMIT now owns 461,925 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc, valued at $42,126 using the latest closing price.

Catelani Michael, the President, COO & CFO of Anixa Biosciences Inc, purchase 5,500 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Catelani Michael is holding 26,655 shares at $20,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -43.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.91. Equity return is now at value -37.04, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76. Total debt to assets is 0.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 463.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.