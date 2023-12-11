Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) is above average at 12.84x. The 36-month beta value for VICI is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VICI is $35.62, which is $5.11 above than the current price. The public float for VICI is 1.03B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on December 11, 2023 was 6.14M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has jumped by 0.26 compared to previous close of 30.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that The VICI management has proven to be highly competent, attributed to profitable growth trend, despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook. It is apparent that the REIT has also dipped its toes into multiple non-gaming properties as a way to diversify its risks, with certain sectors expected to underperform the downturn. The same trend has also been observed with multiple REITs, such as AMT into Data Center, IIPR into mixed-development/self-storage, and O into resort/gaming properties.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI’s stock has risen by 0.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.68% and a quarterly drop of -2.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for VICI Properties Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for VICI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.30. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.