Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

The 36-month beta value for MRVL is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRVL is $67.51, which is $14.63 above than the current price. The public float for MRVL is 856.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MRVL on December 11, 2023 was 8.93M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRVL) stock’s latest price update

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 52.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that We’re upgrading Marvell Technology Inc to a buy as we now see a more favorable risk-reward profile for stock. 3QFY24 results and the soft 4QFY24 outlook have clearly reflected our negative thesis on the stock. MRVL stock price has declined 12% in the past two quarters, underperforming the market by 20%.

MRVL’s Market Performance

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has seen a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.52% gain in the past month and a -6.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for MRVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for MRVL’s stock, with a 1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $60 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRVL Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.47. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc saw 42.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from MURPHY MATTHEW J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $54.45 back on Nov 16. After this action, MURPHY MATTHEW J now owns 839,287 shares of Marvell Technology Inc, valued at $1,633,500 using the latest closing price.

GAYNOR MITCHELL, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Marvell Technology Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $57.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that GAYNOR MITCHELL is holding 135,311 shares at $458,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc stands at -2.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -3.61, with -2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.