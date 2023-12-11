Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is above average at 16.19x. The 36-month beta value for KMI is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KMI is $20.40, which is $2.7 above than the current price. The public float for KMI is 1.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of KMI on December 11, 2023 was 13.89M shares.

KMI stock's latest price update

The stock price of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has jumped by 1.14 compared to previous close of 17.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that Kinder Morgan is a large North American midstream company. Although it has a reliable toll-taker business model, the company chose to cut its dividend in 2016.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI’s stock has fallen by -0.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.32% and a quarterly rise of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Kinder Morgan Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.21% for KMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMI Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Mathews Denise R, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $17.55 back on Dec 06. After this action, Mathews Denise R now owns 79,217 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc, valued at $526,536 using the latest closing price.

Mody Sital K, the V.P. (Pres.,Nat Gas Pipelines) of Kinder Morgan Inc, sale 55,849 shares at $17.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Mody Sital K is holding 0 shares at $969,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.03, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.