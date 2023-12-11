Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jet.AI Inc (JTAI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) is above average at 27.66x. The 36-month beta value for JTAI is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JTAI is 0.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of JTAI on December 11, 2023 was 38.03K shares.

JTAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has jumped by 98.59 compared to previous close of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 116.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Jet AI (NASDAQ: JTAI ) stock is climbing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the private aviation platforms company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why JTAI stock is up today.

JTAI’s Market Performance

JTAI’s stock has risen by 116.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 204.76% and a quarterly drop of -9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.12% for Jet.AI Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 116.06% for JTAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.95% for the last 200 days.

JTAI Trading at 75.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.87%, as shares surge +142.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI rose by +75.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5571. In addition, Jet.AI Inc saw -69.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 5.47, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jet.AI Inc (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.