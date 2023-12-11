Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Geron Corp. (GERN)

The 36-month beta value for GERN is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GERN is $4.83, which is $2.9 above than the current price. The public float for GERN is 456.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on December 11, 2023 was 5.56M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) has dropped by -6.99 compared to previous close of 2.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Geron Corporation has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for its lead candidate, imetelstat, for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. The FDA has accepted Geron’s NDA and will convene an Advisory Committee to discuss the suitability of imetelstat for approval. The PDUFA date occurs in June 2024. GERN stock price is declining today despite the publication of positive Phase 3 data in The Lancet, potentially due to concerns about competition from Bristol Myers Squibb’s Reblozyl.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN’s stock has risen by 3.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.02% and a quarterly drop of -16.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.63% for Geron Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for GERN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Geron Corp. saw -20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who purchase 6,607 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 7,407 shares of Geron Corp., valued at $15,064 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corp., purchase 6,579 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 26,220 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corp. stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -87.66, with -54.15 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corp. (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,175.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Geron Corp. (GERN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.