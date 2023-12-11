Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dish Network Corp (DISH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is above average at 2.44x. The 36-month beta value for DISH is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DISH is $6.25, which is $1.68 above than the current price. The public float for DISH is 246.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.05% of that float. The average trading volume of DISH on December 11, 2023 was 9.53M shares.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 4.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-07 that The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it approved a merger between Dish Network and satellite operator EchoStar, reuniting billionaire Charlie Ergen’s telecom empire to tackle growing competition from larger U.S. carriers.

DISH’s Market Performance

Dish Network Corp (DISH) has seen a 16.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.21% gain in the past month and a -25.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for DISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.95% for DISH’s stock, with a -32.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DISH stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for DISH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DISH in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $1 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DISH Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +32.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DISH rose by +16.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Dish Network Corp saw -67.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DISH starting from ORBAN PAUL W, who sale 47 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, ORBAN PAUL W now owns 0 shares of Dish Network Corp, valued at $385 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN THOMAS A, the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of Dish Network Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that CULLEN THOMAS A is holding 226,050 shares at $159,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.26 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dish Network Corp stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.00. Equity return is now at value 6.91, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Dish Network Corp (DISH), the company’s capital structure generated 135.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.46. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Dish Network Corp (DISH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.