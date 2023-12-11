Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

The 36-month beta value for CPG is also noteworthy at 2.19.

The public float for CPG is 533.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of CPG on December 11, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has soared by 2.72 in relation to previous closing price of 6.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Crescent Point Energy management completed the Hammerhead acquisition to improve company finances and grow more cheaply than organic growth. The value of 2P reserves comes for free. Crescent Point Energy faced financial stress due to debt and drop in cash flow when oil prices dropped back in 2015. It’s now a far better company. Management is prioritizing debt payment and making accretive acquisitions like the Hammerhead acquisition to improve the company’s financial situation and future prospects.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG’s stock has fallen by -4.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly drop of -16.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Crescent Point Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for CPG’s stock, with a -7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPG Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 1.08, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.