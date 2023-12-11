Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 13.08x. The 36-month beta value for CNQ is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNQ is $72.79, which is $10.39 above than the current price. The public float for CNQ is 1.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on December 11, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has increased by 1.84 when compared to last closing price of 61.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Here is how Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and PBF Energy (PBF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CNQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has experienced a -8.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.02% rise in the past month, and a -1.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for CNQ’s stock, with a 4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNQ Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.23. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.