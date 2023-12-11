Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

The 36-month beta value for BRSH is also noteworthy at 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRSH is $141.00, which is $140.82 above than the current price. The public float for BRSH is 1.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on December 11, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has increased by 17.27 when compared to last closing price of 0.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite the oral care company getting a delisting notice. After markets closed on Friday, the company announced it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange’s Listing Qualifications Department.

BRSH’s Market Performance

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.86% drop in the past month, and a -86.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.28% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.72% for BRSH’s stock, with a -95.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -58.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1995. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -98.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.