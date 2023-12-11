Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is above average at 0.65x. The 36-month beta value for ACB is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACB is $0.67, which is $0.15 above than the current price. The public float for ACB is 433.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on December 11, 2023 was 21.61M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.49, however, the company has experienced a 10.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that Aurora Cannabis delivered powerful revenue growth in its last earnings report. Its losses are slimming — and the potential for profits is growing.

ACB’s Market Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has experienced a 10.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.48% rise in the past month, and a -43.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.79% for ACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.37% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4751. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -43.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at -113.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.91. Equity return is now at value 73.45, with 39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 24.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.