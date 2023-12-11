Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) is 15.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) is $3.45, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 15.74B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 11, 2023, ABEV’s average trading volume was 12.45M shares.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEV’s Market Performance

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has experienced a 1.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.71% rise in the past month, and a 3.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for ABEV’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABEV Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Ambev S.A. ADR saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. ADR stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.08, with 10.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.