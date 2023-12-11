Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 14.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Comstock (LODE), Alamos (AGI) and Galiano (GAU) are three gold ming stocks that can provide stupendous returns going forward as the gold sector looks to be on the edge of a bull market.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AGI is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGI is $14.77, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 394.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for AGI on December 11, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI’s stock has seen a -7.34% decrease for the week, with a 8.25% rise in the past month and a 16.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for AGI’s stock, with a 12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGI Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.