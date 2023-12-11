Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 139.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Airbnb has recovered remarkably from its October 2023 lows, in line with the broad market recovery. The company is ready to embark on its global expansion phase as it looks to disrupt the legacy players as it invests to gain market share. Airbnb is well-positioned to capitalize on its network effect moat and has strong demand dynamics from value-seeking travelers.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Airbnb Inc (ABNB) is $133.42, which is -$7.26 below the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 412.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on December 11, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has seen a 4.19% increase for the week, with a 19.56% rise in the past month and a -4.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Airbnb Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.81% for ABNB’s stock, with a 11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $140 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.37. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 64.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Blecharczyk Nathan, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $136.87 back on Dec 06. After this action, Blecharczyk Nathan now owns 831,580 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $5,474,739 using the latest closing price.

Chesky Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Airbnb Inc, sale 84,144 shares at $134.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Chesky Brian is holding 15,910,018 shares at $11,305,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.