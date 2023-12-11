African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AAGR stock has gone down by -65.89%, with a monthly decline of -69.63% and a quarterly plunge of -69.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.12% for African Agriculture Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -67.87% for AAGR’s stock, with a -68.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAGR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAGR is also noteworthy at -0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AAGR is 3.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of AAGR on December 11, 2023 was 38.16K shares.

AAGR) stock’s latest price update

African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAGR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -51.06 in relation to its previous close of 4.70. However, the company has experienced a -65.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AAGR Trading at -68.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.03%, as shares sank -69.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAGR fell by -65.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, African Agriculture Holdings Inc saw -67.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAGR

The total capital return value is set at -9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.78. Equity return is now at value -4.81, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Based on African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.