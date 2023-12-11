Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock: A -15.74% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has gone down by -20.42% for the week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month and a -29.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.39% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.74% for AFMD’s stock, with a -42.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFMD is $5.12, which is $5.23 above the current price. The public float for AFMD is 128.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on December 11, 2023 was 655.57K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has plunge by -13.90relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that MANNHEIM, Germany, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will host a conference call on December 11 at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST to review clinical data presented from the combination trial of acimtamig with cord-blood derived NK cells during the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. During the call, the Company will also provide a clinical data update from the AFM24-102 trial.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4323. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -70.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. The total capital return value is set at -52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -98.26, with -70.68 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..