Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Stock Records -10.03% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has seen a 4.03% increase in the past week, with a -2.38% drop in the past month, and a -10.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for AAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for AAP’s stock, with a -32.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) is above average at 18.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is $55.17, which is -$1.1 below the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAP on December 11, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 56.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-30 that Advance Auto Parts has meaningfully lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance. The new leadership team needs to focus on better inventory management.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAP Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.76. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -61.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Soler Kristen L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $52.87 back on Dec 05. After this action, Soler Kristen L now owns 12,197 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $52,868 using the latest closing price.

LEE EUGENE I JR, the Director of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 8,670 shares at $57.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that LEE EUGENE I JR is holding 19,430 shares at $499,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.94, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.