Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by analysts is $13.50, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for AGRO is 107.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AGRO was 566.64K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AGRO) stock’s latest price update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.00 in relation to its previous close of 12.00. However, the company has experienced a -6.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO’s stock has fallen by -6.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly drop of -11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Adecoagro S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for AGRO’s stock, with a 6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGRO Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 25.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 12.31, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.