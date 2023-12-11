Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 147.97, but the company has seen a 4.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that The rising market in 2023 has not lifted all boats. Some stocks look extremely cheap right now.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is 40.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Abbvie Inc (ABBV) is $169.47, which is $20.19 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On December 11, 2023, ABBV’s average trading volume was 4.93M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stock saw an increase of 4.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.10% and a quarterly increase of 0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Abbvie Inc (ABBV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.39% for ABBV’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $150 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABBV Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.87. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from GONZALEZ RICHARD A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $148.58 back on Aug 01. After this action, GONZALEZ RICHARD A now owns 565,294 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $8,914,800 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ RICHARD A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO of Abbvie Inc, sale 18,500 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GONZALEZ RICHARD A is holding 625,294 shares at $2,759,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 46.15, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.