Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZUO is 130.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZUO on December 08, 2023 was 853.50K shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 8.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Zuora’s (ZUO) third-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect an expanding clientele and strong demand for its solutions.

ZUO’s Market Performance

Zuora Inc (ZUO) has experienced a -4.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.86% rise in the past month, and a -8.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for ZUO’s stock, with a -5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Zuora Inc saw 36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Tzuo Tien, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Dec 06. After this action, Tzuo Tien now owns 6,352 shares of Zuora Inc, valued at $883,450 using the latest closing price.

Traube Robert J., the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc, sale 49,148 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Traube Robert J. is holding 4,629 shares at $391,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -51.19, with -11.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zuora Inc (ZUO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.