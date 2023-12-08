World Kinect Corp (WKC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) has plunged by -0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 20.62, but the company has seen a -2.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Kasbar – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer Ira Birns – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Elsa Ballard – Vice President of Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Ken Hoexter – Bank of America Ben Nolan – Stifel Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the World Kinect Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) Right Now?

World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Kinect Corp (WKC) is $27.25, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for WKC is 58.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKC on December 08, 2023 was 582.55K shares.

WKC’s Market Performance

The stock of World Kinect Corp (WKC) has seen a -2.33% decrease in the past week, with a 2.75% rise in the past month, and a -7.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for WKC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for WKC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, World Kinect Corp saw -24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Kinect Corp stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 5.56, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on World Kinect Corp (WKC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, World Kinect Corp (WKC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.