WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) has plunged by -0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 6.59, but the company has seen a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that BlackRock (BLK), Invesco (IVZ) and WisdomTree (WT) are three asset managers that must be watched closely as the SEC seeks public opinion on required rule change for Fidelity’s ETF application.

Is It Worth Investing in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) Right Now?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WT is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WT is $7.85, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for WT is 128.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume for WT on December 08, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

WT’s Market Performance

WT stock saw an increase of 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.34% and a quarterly increase of -8.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for WisdomTree, Inc. (WT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for WT’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, WisdomTree, Inc. saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Ziemba Peter M, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ziemba Peter M now owns 988,082 shares of WisdomTree, Inc., valued at $352,065 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree, Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 1,038,082 shares at $345,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree, Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree, Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.