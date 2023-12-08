What Recent Market Trends Mean for Uxin Ltd ADR’s (UXIN) Stock

In the past week, UXIN stock has gone down by -16.51%, with a monthly decline of -31.58% and a quarterly plunge of -44.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.61% for Uxin Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.00% for UXIN’s stock, with a -44.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) is $413.57, which is $63.13 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 44.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on December 08, 2023 was 82.05K shares.

UXIN) stock’s latest price update

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), China’s leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2023, and for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023. The financial results will be made public before the U.S. market opens on November 28, 2023.

UXIN Trading at -29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1040. In addition, Uxin Ltd ADR saw -68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.73 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Ltd ADR stands at -6.66. The total capital return value is set at -85.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.