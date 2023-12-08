What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sitio Royalties Corp.’s (STR) Stock

The stock of Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has gone down by -5.99% for the week, with a -13.67% drop in the past month and a -21.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for STR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.39% for STR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) is above average at 73.70x. The 36-month beta value for STR is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STR is $32.75, which is $11.89 above than the current price. The public float for STR is 80.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume of STR on December 08, 2023 was 554.04K shares.

STR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 20.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ross Wong – VP, Finance and IR Chris Conoscenti – CEO Conference Call Participants Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Investment Operator Hello, and welcome to the Sitio Royalties Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Alex, I’ll be coordinating the call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of STR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for STR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STR Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STR fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Sitio Royalties Corp. saw -28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STR starting from Conoscenti Christopher L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, Conoscenti Christopher L. now owns 174,601 shares of Sitio Royalties Corp., valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

Conoscenti Christopher L., the Chief Executive Officer of Sitio Royalties Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Conoscenti Christopher L. is holding 172,101 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.48 for the present operating margin

+64.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sitio Royalties Corp. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.45. Total debt to assets is 18.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.