Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 28.64. However, the company has seen a -5.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Are you looking to beef up your portfolio with predictable income for your retirement? Then, you should start looking into dividend stocks in the energy sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WES is 2.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WES is $31.29, which is $3.12 above the current price. The public float for WES is 191.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WES on December 08, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES’s stock has seen a -5.30% decrease for the week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month and a 8.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for Western Midstream Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of 5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.54. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 36.74, with 9.05 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.