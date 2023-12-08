Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 85.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Strict capital discipline by upstream energy companies is acting as a dampener, thereby making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry gloomy. SLB, HAL, WFRD and OII are expected to survive the industry challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WFRD is $122.71, which is $37.68 above the current price. The public float for WFRD is 70.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on December 08, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

WFRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen a -6.24% decrease in the past week, with a -7.79% drop in the past month, and a -9.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.37% for WFRD’s stock, with a 11.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WFRD Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.47. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 66.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Mongrain Joseph H, who sale 17,071 shares at the price of $89.91 back on Dec 05. After this action, Mongrain Joseph H now owns 30,483 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $1,534,854 using the latest closing price.

Saligram Girish, the President and CEO of Weatherford International plc, sale 50,750 shares at $59.34 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Saligram Girish is holding 894,909 shares at $3,011,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 58.41, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 450.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.83. Total debt to assets is 51.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.