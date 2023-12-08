Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stock Faces 5.10% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has gone up by 11.05% for the week, with a 9.94% rise in the past month and a 7.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.54% for WBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.01% for WBA’s stock, with a -18.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is $26.25, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 712.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBA on December 08, 2023 was 12.32M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has surged by 0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 22.91, but the company has seen a 11.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that A short squeeze may be on at Walgreens Boots Alliance. The stock climbing today doesn’t negate the challenges facing the industry today.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBA Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.93. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw -38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Gates Richard P., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $20.45 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gates Richard P. now owns 73,929 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $20,450 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sale 1,279,590 shares at $195.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 30,489,956 shares at $249,999,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.15 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.62. Equity return is now at value -13.61, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 172.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.