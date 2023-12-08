VolitionRX Ltd’s (VNRX) Stock: A -13.92% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has gone down by -13.32% for the week, with a -19.02% drop in the past month and a -48.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.11% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.92% for VNRX’s stock, with a -50.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) by analysts is $3.76, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 57.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of VNRX was 183.76K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.03 in relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-05 that VolitionRx (NYSE-A:VNRX) told investors it has secured €5 million (roughly $5.5 million) in financing from Belgium’s Wallonie Entreprendre (WE) for the ongoing development of its Nu.Q product portfolio. The multi-national epigenetics company said the funds will also be used to advance the clinical and regulatory program for Nu.Q NETs, which it believes will aid the early diagnosis of diseases such as sepsis, as it works with leading clinicians and researchers to help facilitate the effective introduction of the diagnostic solution into clinical practice.

VNRX Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7531. In addition, VolitionRX Ltd saw -72.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Innes Guy Archibald, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Nov 27. After this action, Innes Guy Archibald now owns 627,161 shares of VolitionRX Ltd, valued at $15,400 using the latest closing price.

Futcher Edward, the Director of VolitionRX Ltd, purchase 9,000 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Futcher Edward is holding 71,936 shares at $7,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRX Ltd stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -5396.85, with -163.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 74.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.