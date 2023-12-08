Versus Systems Inc (VS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VS is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Versus Systems Inc (VS) is $0.68, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for VS is 6.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On December 08, 2023, VS’s average trading volume was 7.45M shares.

VS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) has increased by 7.80 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-24 that Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS, CSE:VS) announced that Cronus Equity Capital Group (CECG) has made a strategic investment in the company of more than US$2.5 million. Versus said it will issue up to 24,727,361 of its shares to CECG, representing about 51% of its issued and outstanding shares.

VS’s Market Performance

Versus Systems Inc (VS) has experienced a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.59% rise in the past month, and a -24.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.24% for VS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.96% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -56.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1752. In addition, Versus Systems Inc saw -61.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc stands at -1769.82. The total capital return value is set at -106.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.08. Equity return is now at value -96.78, with -124.34 for asset returns.

Based on Versus Systems Inc (VS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Versus Systems Inc (VS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.