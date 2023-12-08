Verizon Communications Inc (VZ): A Technical Analysis

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) is $40.03, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on December 08, 2023 was 22.37M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VZ) stock’s latest price update

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.93 in relation to previous closing price of 38.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that High dividend yield companies can provide investors with several benefits, such as the generation of income and the reduction of portfolio volatility. Furthermore, the companies’ continuous dividend payments can be an indicator of their financial health, particularly if these dividends are sustainable.

VZ’s Market Performance

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.05% rise in the past month, and a 12.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for VZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for VZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.30. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 23,380 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 49,635 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $888,440 using the latest closing price.

Hammock Samantha, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 12,557 shares at $33.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hammock Samantha is holding 0 shares at $418,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.