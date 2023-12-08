Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX)’s stock price has increased by 4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 18.59. However, the company has seen a 2.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-17 that SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences. 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – November 30, 2023 (Fireside chat & 1x1s) Mizuho Medical Devices & Healthcare Services Summit 2023 – December 6, 2023 (Virtual 1x1s). More details can be accessed through Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news on the dates listed above. About Varex Varex Imaging Cor.

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) Right Now?

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VREX is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VREX is $28.25, which is $8.87 above the current price. The public float for VREX is 40.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VREX on December 08, 2023 was 280.02K shares.

VREX’s Market Performance

VREX stock saw an increase of 2.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.69% and a quarterly increase of 1.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Varex Imaging Corp (VREX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for VREX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VREX Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.07. In addition, Varex Imaging Corp saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from Honeysett Kimberley E., who sale 6,174 shares at the price of $19.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Honeysett Kimberley E. now owns 0 shares of Varex Imaging Corp, valued at $121,751 using the latest closing price.

Kunkel Jay K., the Director of Varex Imaging Corp, sale 9,120 shares at $21.90 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kunkel Jay K. is holding 11,598 shares at $199,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+32.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corp stands at +5.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 8.75, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corp (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 82.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.28. Total debt to assets is 37.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.