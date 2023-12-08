UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) by analysts is $5.50, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for UWMC is 84.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.35% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of UWMC was 1.09M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 5.65. However, the company has seen a 5.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Short-squeeze stocks can be tricky. Oftentimes, companies may seem like they are set up for a squeeze, but then disaster strikes.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen a 5.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.39% gain in the past month and a 9.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for UWMC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UWMC Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 74.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 9.91, with 0.11 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.