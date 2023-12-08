Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) is above average at 66.04x. The 36-month beta value for UTZ is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UTZ is $15.50, which is $1.85 above than the current price. The public float for UTZ is 65.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.38% of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on December 08, 2023 was 743.39K shares.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.87 in relation to its previous close of 13.40. However, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-12 that Some of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

UTZ’s Market Performance

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has seen a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.80% gain in the past month and a -3.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for UTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for UTZ’s stock, with a -11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTZ Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -13.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Shea Theresa Robbins, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Nov 20. After this action, Shea Theresa Robbins now owns 31,084 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Lissette Dylan, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, purchase 15,686 shares at $12.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lissette Dylan is holding 110,999 shares at $200,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.49, with 0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.