Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock Experiences 6.51% Monthly Change

The stock of Urban Edge Properties (UE) has gone up by 3.58% for the week, with a 6.51% rise in the past month and a 5.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for UE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for UE’s stock, with a 12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UE is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UE is $19.50, which is $2.15 above the current price. The public float for UE is 113.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UE on December 08, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

UE) stock’s latest price update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 17.36. However, the company has seen a 3.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UE Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 8.95, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 189.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.41. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.