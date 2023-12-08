Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPST is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 9 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UPST is $20.13, which is -$16.36 below the current price. The public float for UPST is 72.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 45.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on December 08, 2023 was 6.26M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has increased by 7.73 compared to its previous closing price of 33.87. However, the company has seen a 12.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that The headline numbers for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has experienced a 12.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 70.66% rise in the past month, and a 20.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.99% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.75% for UPST’s stock, with a 28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPST Trading at 37.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +72.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 176.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $31.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 364,090 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $31,510 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $27.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Gu Paul is holding 848,063 shares at $1,087,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -37.22, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.