Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UPC stock has gone up by 68.09%, with a monthly gain of 25.66% and a quarterly surge of 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.30% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.63% for UPC’s stock, with a -40.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UPC is 1.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of UPC was 44.84K shares.

UPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) has jumped by 23.48 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2021-08-02 that The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) increased by over 7% during intraday trading. This is why it happened.

UPC Trading at 36.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.31%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +68.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0388. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -83.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.53 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -13.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.58. Equity return is now at value -20.66, with -15.78 for asset returns.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.