Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Pinnacle West Capital Corp.’s (PNW) Stock

The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a 5.32% gain in the past month, and a -0.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for PNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for PNW stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) is 18.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNW is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) is $75.67, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for PNW is 113.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On December 08, 2023, PNW’s average trading volume was 839.40K shares.

PNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 76.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Pinnacle West (PNW) is expected to further benefit from its long-term investment plan, clean power generation and expanding customer base.

PNW Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.22. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw 0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Geisler Theodore N, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $79.93 back on Aug 24. After this action, Geisler Theodore N now owns 6,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $118,616 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 7 shares at $79.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 0 shares at $558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 7.57, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.