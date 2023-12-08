Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) Stock

In the past week, OPEN stock has gone up by 7.98%, with a monthly gain of 65.21% and a quarterly plunge of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.35% for Opendoor Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.85% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 34.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) by analysts is $2.29, which is -$1.3 below the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 540.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of OPEN was 17.31M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.99relation to previous closing price of 3.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that The very sharp increase in interest rates since March 2022 has caused the number of home sales to plunge. That’s because many consumers prefer to stay in their current homes.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.80 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 44.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +78.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 209.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schaub Sydney, who sale 10,052 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schaub Sydney now owns 1,270,321 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $30,156 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Megan D., the President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 4,808 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Meyer Megan D. is holding 2,623,574 shares at $12,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.