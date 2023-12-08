Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Align Technology, Inc.’s (ALGN) Stock

In the past week, ALGN stock has gone up by 1.31%, with a monthly gain of 9.66% and a quarterly plunge of -34.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Align Technology, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for ALGN stock, with a simple moving average of -29.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) by analysts is $275.47, which is $58.86 above the current market price. The public float for ALGN is 71.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ALGN was 1.05M shares.

ALGN) stock’s latest price update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 216.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Investors are optimistic about Align Technology (ALGN) on global expansion and strategic alliance.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGN Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.28. In addition, Align Technology, Inc. saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 5,194 shares at the price of $192.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 208,664 shares of Align Technology, Inc., valued at $999,845 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology, Inc., purchase 5,319 shares at $188.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 203,470 shares at $999,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology, Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.