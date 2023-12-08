Understanding the 6.11% Volatility Levels of Viasat, Inc.’s (VSAT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has seen a 14.43% increase in the past week, with a 32.80% gain in the past month, and a -1.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.83% for VSAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VSAT is $37.14, which is $13.74 above the current price. The public float for VSAT is 97.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on December 08, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has jumped by 3.17 compared to previous close of 22.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Viasat (VSAT) collaborates with Airbus to enhance the aircraft capabilities of the Irish Defense Forces.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at 22.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, Viasat, Inc. saw -26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 150 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Dec 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 13,398 shares of Viasat, Inc., valued at $3,380 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat, Inc., sale 6,200 shares at $19.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 24 shares at $121,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat, Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65. Equity return is now at value -24.46, with -8.08 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.