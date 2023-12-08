Understanding the 3.99% Volatility Levels of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s (MD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) has gone up by 11.46% for the week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month and a -26.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.99% for MD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for MD stock, with a simple moving average of -29.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) is above average at 8.26x. The 36-month beta value for MD is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MD is $10.50, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for MD is 82.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of MD on December 08, 2023 was 603.44K shares.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 9.22. However, the company has seen a 11.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MD stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MD in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $29 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MD Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc saw -37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from Swift James D, who sale 13,193 shares at the price of $14.14 back on Jun 14. After this action, Swift James D now owns 96,638 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, valued at $186,549 using the latest closing price.

ORDAN MARK S, the Director of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, sale 33,000 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ORDAN MARK S is holding 147,923 shares at $437,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+21.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc stands at +3.17. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 3.77 for asset returns.

Based on Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD), the company’s capital structure generated 80.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.57. Total debt to assets is 30.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.