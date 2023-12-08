Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Udemy Inc (UDMY) is $14.55, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for UDMY is 65.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDMY on December 08, 2023 was 685.33K shares.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 14.60. However, the company has seen a -0.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

UDMY’s Market Performance

UDMY’s stock has fallen by -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.68% and a quarterly rise of 49.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Udemy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for UDMY stock, with a simple moving average of 44.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDMY Trading at 29.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Udemy Inc saw 40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Bali Eren, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Dec 04. After this action, Bali Eren now owns 1,710,238 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $221,100 using the latest closing price.

Venugopal Venu, the Chief Technology Officer of Udemy Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $14.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Venugopal Venu is holding 357,512 shares at $58,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.99 for the present operating margin

+56.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc stands at -24.46. The total capital return value is set at -40.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.84. Equity return is now at value -39.64, with -18.98 for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.